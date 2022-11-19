Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.96. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 63,923 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MESO. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Mesoblast Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $455.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 894.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

