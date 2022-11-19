Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.64.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.46. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.