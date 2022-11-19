Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0039

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.67 or 0.01643103 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013062 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00045806 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.01729584 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.