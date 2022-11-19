Meter Governance Price Tops $2.31 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and $684,847.03 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00013904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,701,055 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.37751311 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $241,845.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

