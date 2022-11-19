MetisDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.15 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $19.05 or 0.00114598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $83.90 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.21816254 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,417,850.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

