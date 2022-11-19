M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Plans $0.03 Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
M&F Bancorp Price Performance
M&F Bancorp stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
