Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

