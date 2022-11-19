Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Micron Technology worth $156,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $58.58 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

