Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $230,696 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

