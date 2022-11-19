Mina One Day Volume Hits $16.34 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Mina has a total market cap of $418.90 million and $16.34 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 746,542,887 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 745,916,060.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54680506 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $8,237,943.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

