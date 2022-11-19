Mina Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. Mina has a market capitalization of $418.90 million and $16.34 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 746,542,887 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 745,916,060.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54680506 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $8,237,943.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

