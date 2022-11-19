Mizuho Trims Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Target Price to $26.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $81.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.90.

NKTX opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 936,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Nkarta by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 849,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the period.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

