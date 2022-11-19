MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 4,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 124,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

MOGU Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

About MOGU

(Get Rating)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

