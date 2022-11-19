Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Walter V. Klemp Buys 85,213 Shares of Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on MBRX. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
