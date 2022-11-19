Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Walter V. Klemp Buys 85,213 Shares of Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MBRX. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.