Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
