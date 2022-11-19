Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

