MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $300.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.84.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $159.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $580.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 212,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,122,000 after buying an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 150.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.