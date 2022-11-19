Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $7.94 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $7.94 or 0.00047897 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $45.62 million and $3.30 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,553,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,742,543 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

