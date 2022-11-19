Moreno Evelyn V Buys 4,100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $4,889,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

