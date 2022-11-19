Moreno Evelyn V Buys New Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 10.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. 812,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

