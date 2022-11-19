Moreno Evelyn V Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 87.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.86. 3,421,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.12 and its 200-day moving average is $366.45. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

