Moreno Evelyn V Has $6.43 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 1.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.74. The company had a trading volume of 705,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,640. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

