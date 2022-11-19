Moreno Evelyn V Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $99.81. 3,186,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,396. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $119.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.