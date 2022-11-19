MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

MOR stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

