Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 608 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

PINS stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.34 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,828 shares of company stock worth $13,554,616 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

