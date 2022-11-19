Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 30.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $193.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.82. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $691.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

