Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

