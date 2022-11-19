Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $297.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

