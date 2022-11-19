Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $52.18.

