Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 234,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 10,745 shares of company stock worth $46,429 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

