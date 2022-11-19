Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (MOHCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1683 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance
MOHCY stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. Motor Oil has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $7.76.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile
