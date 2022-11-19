MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $36.27 million and $2.03 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

