MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $168,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $88,854,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

MSCI opened at $490.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $667.76.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

