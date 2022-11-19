MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €223.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($204.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($252.58) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($239.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($237.11) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($246.39) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 3.2 %

ETR:MTX opened at €193.30 ($199.28) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €168.48 and a 200-day moving average of €177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a 1 year high of €221.10 ($227.94).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

