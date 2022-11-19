MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTX. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($204.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($246.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €193.30 ($199.28) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a one year high of €221.10 ($227.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €168.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €177.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.29.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

