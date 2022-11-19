Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.17

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $10.50. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 519 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on MLLGF shares. Scotiabank lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

