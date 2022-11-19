MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) PT Lowered to $2.05 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $2.05 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MPLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $997.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 284.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 152,864 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $84,000.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

