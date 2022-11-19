MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Head to Head Contrast

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MusclePharm and AbCellera Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A AbCellera Biologics 0 0 7 0 3.00

AbCellera Biologics has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.27%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MusclePharm has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbCellera Biologics has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.5% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MusclePharm and AbCellera Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.07 -$12.87 million ($0.58) -0.17 AbCellera Biologics $375.20 million 10.80 $153.46 million $0.79 17.92

AbCellera Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than MusclePharm. MusclePharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbCellera Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and AbCellera Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56% AbCellera Biologics 41.17% 21.15% 16.40%

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats MusclePharm on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc. develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

