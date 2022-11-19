Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Cut to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNFTF remained flat at 2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 52 week low of 2.52 and a 52 week high of 2.52.

Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.