Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Cut to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNFTF remained flat at 2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 52 week low of 2.52 and a 52 week high of 2.52.

Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

