NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

