NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Cormark

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$7.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a market cap of C$438.78 million and a PE ratio of -24.77.

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$28.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoXplore will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

