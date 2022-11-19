Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

