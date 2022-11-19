Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,294,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,505. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

