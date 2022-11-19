Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $57,853,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.7% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. 2,744,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

