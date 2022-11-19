Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 12,413 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,540. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.