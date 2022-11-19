Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 280 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.62. 457,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

