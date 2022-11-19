Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,661,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

