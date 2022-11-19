Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 1.89% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 142,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 107,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 312,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,280. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

