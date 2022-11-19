Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.70. 1,736,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

