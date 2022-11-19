Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0418

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $2,097.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00235697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00117529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00049922 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059760 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,883,831 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

