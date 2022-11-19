Nblh (NBLH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $103,936.85

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 80.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Nblh token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $103,936.85 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nblh has traded 81.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.43 or 0.08005337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00570170 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.79 or 0.29699210 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00121898 USD and is down -83.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $113,631.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.